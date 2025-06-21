Watch Yungblud Perform New Song 'Ghosts'

Yungblud celebrated the release of his new album "IDOLS" by shared a live performance video for the piano ballad "Ghosts". The new album is the first part of a two album release.

He had this to say about the song, "It's about comprehending mortality. I wrote it while walking down the banks of the River Thames, thinking how many people had walked the same path and what was going through their heads while they were doing it.

"We're gone in the blink of an eye, and life is precious and fast. Don't forget to live it. The Outro of Ghosts was one of my favourite pieces of music that we've written on this album. I just let my imagination run.

"It's inspired by opera, specifically 'The King and I'. Everyone thought I was crazy when I referenced that in a rock recording session. But f*ck it. That's Idols!"

As for the album, Yungblud shared, "We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalize everything; our cage walls build up.

"We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we've even had our breakfast". Watch the video below:

