Gus G. And Ronnie Romero Team Up For 'My Premonition'

Gus G. and vocalist Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, ex-Michael Schenker Group) have just released a music video for their new collaboration "My Premonition" ahead of their upcoming European tour and festival appearances together.
The Firewind star and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist said of the new song, "It's been a while since I've collaborated with another artist and I'm really happy to team up with one of the best Rock singers of this generation, the amazing Ronnie Romero. Me & Ronnie have been friends for a few years and I'm glad we finally made some music together.
"I had recently finished this track that I worked on with my producer, Dennis Ward (Magnum, Unisonic, etc.) and I thought it would be perfect for Ronnie's vocal style. If you're a fan of Black Sabbath (Dio & Tony Martin era), then I think you'll dig this one!
"You can expect us to play 'My Premonition' at the upcoming festival shows this summer, but also on our joint tour in Europe this Fall."
