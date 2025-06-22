Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer

Ill Nino just shared a video via Facebook of their new mystery singer performing their classic song "God Save Us", the first in a string a videos they will be sharing with the unknown vocalist ahead of the release of their new song "Born To Suffer".

The band captioned the video, "Check out our new singer crushing the Revolution classic 'God Save Us'. Next week we will release 3 additional @illninoofficial classics, getting everybody ready for the release of our new track 'Born To Suffer' to drop. Then everyone will know who our new frontman is

"Shows are nearly selling out for The Taste Of Armageddon tour, get your tickets before they sell out, and we'll see everybody on tour July 3rd." Watch the video here

Related Stories

Powerman 5000, Ill Nino, Hed PE and Priest Plot The Taste Of Armageddon Tour

Ill Nino To Play Free PreShock Show This Week

Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal

Tommy Vext Filling In On Vocals For Ill Nino's 25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour

News > Ill Nino