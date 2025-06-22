.

Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'

Bruce Henne | 06-22-2025
Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of "Master Of Puppets" from a May 31 show in Charlotte, NC. The event at the city's Bank of America Stadium - where the California band were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies - is part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's 1986 breakthrough third LP, "Master of Puppets", recently attained 8x platinum status for having sold more than eight million albums in the US. The heaviest rock album ever to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," "Master of Puppets" has long been regarded as a watershed moment in the history of rock music.

The album's peerless balance of sheer power and complex song craft would earn Metallica its first gold record, elevating the band to new heights of critical acclaim on the strength of enduring favorites including "Battery," "Orion" and the title track.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the 2023 "72 Seasons" single, "Screaming Suicide", from the North Carolina event.

Get more details about the impact of "Master Of Puppets" and stream both live performances from Charlotte here.

Related Stories
Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'

Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'

Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert

Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more

Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab- Watch Yungblud Perform 'Ghosts'- Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- Visit 'Sorryville' With Dylan Marlowe- Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton- more

-
Day In Pop

Jonas Brothers 'Stayin' Alive' With New Track 'No Time To Talk'- Erykah Badu Returns With 'Next To You'- Lola Young Shares 'Not Like That Anymore'- Ed Sheeran- more

Reviews

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Latest News

The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak Starkey

Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer

Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer

Gus G. And Ronnie Romero Team Up For 'My Premonition'

Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'

John Oates Says 'Enough Is Enough' With New Single

Stay The Course Kick Off Summer With New Song 'Dreams'

Black Map Hitting The Road With Evanescence Dates and Headline Shows