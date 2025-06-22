Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of "Master Of Puppets" from a May 31 show in Charlotte, NC. The event at the city's Bank of America Stadium - where the California band were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies - is part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's 1986 breakthrough third LP, "Master of Puppets", recently attained 8x platinum status for having sold more than eight million albums in the US. The heaviest rock album ever to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," "Master of Puppets" has long been regarded as a watershed moment in the history of rock music.

The album's peerless balance of sheer power and complex song craft would earn Metallica its first gold record, elevating the band to new heights of critical acclaim on the strength of enduring favorites including "Battery," "Orion" and the title track.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the 2023 "72 Seasons" single, "Screaming Suicide", from the North Carolina event.

Get more details about the impact of "Master Of Puppets" and stream both live performances from Charlotte here.

