The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak Starkey

Pete Townshend says in a new interview he does not understand what the problem was with former drummer Zak Starkey at The Who's Royal Albert Hall show back in March that led to the longtime bandmember being dismissed from the group.

The guitarist recently spoke to The I Paper about the ballet adaption of "Quadrophenia" and he was asked the controversary surrounding that show, which ultimately found Starkey, son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, replaced in the group by Roger Daltrey's solo band drummer Scott Devours ahead of their farewell tour.

"It's been a mess," Townshend said. "I couldn't see anything wrong. What you see is a band who haven't played together for a long time. But I think it was probably to do with the sound. I've lost my sound man as a result.

"I think Roger just got lost. Roger's finding it difficult. I have to be careful what I say about Roger because he gets angry if I say anything about him at all. He'll be sacking me next. But that's not to say that he sacked Zak. It's a decision Roger and I tried to make together, but it kind of got out of hand."

He was then asked if was it a difficult decision to fire Zak. He responded, "Well, I've never been a huge..." , stopping himself short. Then continued, "I didn't invite him in, right? Roger invited him. And at that time, I don't know quite why he chose Zak, but Zak is another Keith Moon. He comes with real, real bonuses and real, real difficulties." Still, he says, "I will miss Zak terribly. But quite what the story is, I don't f**king know. I really don't know."

Starkey himself spoke out about the firing last month on social media. He wrote on May 18th and shared, "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical endevours this would be a lie. I love the who and would never had quit.

"So I didn't make the statement ....quitting the who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going 'in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox x"

