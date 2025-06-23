AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour

Legendary rockers AC/DC have announced that they will be launching a brand new leg of their Power Up Tour with a run of stadium concerts in their native Australia.
The late fall trek will include five shows and will feature support from Amyl and the Sniffers and will mark AC/DC first tour down under since 2015. The dates are in continued support of their band's 2020 album "Power Up".
They will kick things off on November 12th in Melbourne at Cricket Ground and will plays concerts in Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth, before concluding the trek in Brisbane on December 14th.
11/12 - Melbourne Cricket Ground
11/21 - Sydney Accor Stadium
11/30 - Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final
12/04 - Perth Optus Stadium
12/14 - Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
