Heart In The Studio For 1985 Album's 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Heart's self-titled 1985 album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.
Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: We have done over five hundred rockumentaries in three decades here In the Studio with the first-person stories of the greatest albums in rock history, and two of my all-time faves remain the cinderella story beginnings of Heart in 1976 with Dreamboat Annie and the "comeback" album almost a decade later, Heart. This hit machine in 1985 reinvented Heart for the MTV Eighties with "If Looks Could Kill", "What About Love", "Never", "These Dreams", and "Nothing at All". Wow. guitarist/singer Nancy Wilson and singing sistuh Ann Wilson join me here In the Studio for the fortieth anniversary of Heart.
Heart, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers now in their fifth decade of making music together, this remarkable extended momentum for Heart 's career cardio health is possible in part because of the huge popularity of their biggest seller, Heart, which was released in June 1985. Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson allow me to take their collective pulse on this effort in this revealing classic rock interview.
This collection yielded hit after hit including Heart's first #1 (sung by guitarist Nancy Wilson) "These Dreams". Spoiler alert: you'll need a whole box of tissues when you hear Nancy's and Ann's story about that song's dedication. Also in this in-depth conversation The Sistuhs opine thoughtfully about the vital importance of America's women in the US elections; how the flood of women in pop music does not necessarily signal more career control for those same females; and Nancy and Ann Wilson's gratitude toward their incredibly loyal fans and music industry supporters. This edition of In the Studio is dedicated to the memory of Carol Peters, the wonderful personal manager of Heart for many years who dedicated herself to doing business with grace and humor. She is greatly missed.
Kenny Chesney To Do TalkShopLive Stream For Heart*Life*Music
Dinosaur Pile-Up Share New Song 'Sick Of Being Down'
Greywind Announce New Album With 'Waterfall' Video
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Debut Album 'Talkin To The Trees' Arrives
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour- New Kids On The Block Launch Las Vegas Residency- Dua Lipa Plays to Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1
Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour
Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album