Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show

Fandiem have launched a new donate to win contest where a lucky winner will receive tickets to Ozzy Osbourne's final concert performance at the Back To The Beginning event in Birmingham, UK that will feature an all-star lineup including the last performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.
Here are the official details: Be part of music history with this unforgettable experience: two (2) tickets to Black Sabbath's Farewell Show - Back to the Beginning at Villa Park in Birmingham, U.K. on Saturday, July 5, 2025. This extraordinary event marks the final performance from the godfathers of heavy metal-and you could be there in style.
Experience Includes:Two (2) tickets to Black Sabbath's Farewell Show, Back to the Beginning, at Villa Park in Birmingham, U.K. on Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Two (2) Platinum Restaurant Packages:
Exclusive pre-show access to one of our Hospitality suites
Private reserved table
Food served throughout the day from the gates opening
Brunch, Afternoon Tea/snacks, Evening Street Food
2 inclusive Beers, wines or soft drinks
Tea & Coffee available throughout the day
Post-event lounge access for 30 minutes post-last act.
Reserved padded seat within the Trinity Road Stand (Oak Room & Legends Lounge) or Doug Ellis Stand (The Aston or 150 Club)
By bidding, you're not only securing your chance to attend an iconic farewell show-you're also helping fuel life-saving cancer awareness and education. Proceeds benefit Cancer Awareness Trust, supporting vital efforts to provide accessible information and care to those affected by cancer worldwide. Your support brings us closer to a world where everyone facing cancer has the resources and knowledge they need.
Don't miss this final salute to one of rock's greatest legacies. Bid now and stand with the Cancer Awareness Trust. Fans can bid here.
