Ozzy Osbourne's former lead guitarist Jake E. Lee will be one of the many guests to perform the metal legend's final concert next month in Birmingham England, and Lee has shared his excitement about sharing the stage with Ozzy for the first time in decades.
"It's a thrill to be a part of it," Lee told Guitar World. "And even more so for me to watch it. I hope Ozzy can get through it. I haven't spoken with him or seen him in decades.
"I really don't know what condition he's in, but he deserves a final farewell performance. No matter how he is, or how well his singing is, he deserves to have that final farewell. I'm happy to be a part of it."
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released
Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Final Concert To Be Livestreamed
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour- OneRepublic- Sleeping With Sirens- AFI- more
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'- Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour- Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert
AFI Launching North American Headline Tour
Blues Traveler To Rock The U.S. This Fall
Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour
Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week
Simple Minds' Once Upon A Time Expanded For 40th Anniversary
The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced
Honeymoon Suite Release New Song 'Ever Leave You Lonely'