Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert

Ozzy Osbourne's former lead guitarist Jake E. Lee will be one of the many guests to perform the metal legend's final concert next month in Birmingham England, and Lee has shared his excitement about sharing the stage with Ozzy for the first time in decades.

"It's a thrill to be a part of it," Lee told Guitar World. "And even more so for me to watch it. I hope Ozzy can get through it. I haven't spoken with him or seen him in decades.

"I really don't know what condition he's in, but he deserves a final farewell performance. No matter how he is, or how well his singing is, he deserves to have that final farewell. I'm happy to be a part of it."

