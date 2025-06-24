.

Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert

06-24-2025
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert

Ozzy Osbourne's former lead guitarist Jake E. Lee will be one of the many guests to perform the metal legend's final concert next month in Birmingham England, and Lee has shared his excitement about sharing the stage with Ozzy for the first time in decades.

"It's a thrill to be a part of it," Lee told Guitar World. "And even more so for me to watch it. I hope Ozzy can get through it. I haven't spoken with him or seen him in decades.

"I really don't know what condition he's in, but he deserves a final farewell performance. No matter how he is, or how well his singing is, he deserves to have that final farewell. I'm happy to be a part of it."

Related Stories
Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert

Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released

Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming

Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Final Concert To Be Livestreamed

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour- OneRepublic- Sleeping With Sirens- AFI- more

Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more

-
Day In Pop

Lil Tecca Scores Biggest Hit Yet With 'Dopamine'- Brandy & Monica Teaming Up For The Boy Is Mine Tour- Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Latest News

Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert

AFI Launching North American Headline Tour

Blues Traveler To Rock The U.S. This Fall

Thrice Launching Fall Headline Tour

Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week

Simple Minds' Once Upon A Time Expanded For 40th Anniversary

The Moody Blues' John Lodge 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Dates Announced

Honeymoon Suite Release New Song 'Ever Leave You Lonely'