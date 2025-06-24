Singled Out: Raynes's Say That You Want It

Raynes just released their brand new "Bloom" EP, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track "Say That You Want It". Here is the story:

"Say That You Want It" is the final track on our EP Bloom. Mat wrote and produced a demo of it about fifteen years ago, and we performed it once in LA right at the beginning of our time together as a band. We knew that it had the potential to be a very powerful record if done correctly, and we knew that it deserved a full string section-and brass and keys and everything else-so we kept it on the shelf until we started working on what we called our "chamber pop" EP (which would become Bloom).

The recording process for this one was a lot of fun. Mat wrote out and arranged all the string parts, and we hired a string quartet to record it in Joe's living room in Bismarck, ND. Because we wanted it to be massive, with as full a sound as possible, Mat had the quartet do a number of takes playing through the entire song and then layered them on top of each other. Essentially, the goal was to create a symphony out of four instruments, and we think we accomplished that pretty well.

Lyrically, "Say That You Want It" has changed very little since the first demo, which is worth mentioning because, more often than not, Mat will change the lyrics to older songs when we revisit them. But this one held its value. It's a relatively simple song from a lyrical perspective, or at least not as dense or poetic as a lot of our songs, but that's what the song wanted. At its core, it's a plea to someone to confirm their feelings-to either commit and follow through, or to say goodbye for good.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Raynes