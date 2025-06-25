.

Singled Out: Storage 24's Gone Tomorrow Feat. Maddie G

Mississippi rockers Storage 24 just released their new single and video "Gone Tomorrow" featuring Maddie G. and to celebrate we asked vocalist and lyricist Phred "Baby Phred" Harley to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This is a truth relationship song. The idea-and even the title-came from the person who was ending things with me. They said it directly: "I'm done. This is over for me. I'll be gone tomorrow."

That hit hard. It stuck with me. And that became the heart of the song. It's simple and real. No fiction-just the truth of how things sometimes unfold between two people. That one line became everything.

We recorded the track at Malaco Records in Jackson, Mississippi. Myles Clayborne in Missouri co-produced it, mixed and mastered it, and created the beautiful string arrangements that give the track so much feeling.

Maddie G. delivers a soulful, heartfelt performance that brings the story to life. Her voice adds an emotional layer that captures both the strength and sadness in the message.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

News > Storage 24

