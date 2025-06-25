Van Halen's 'Balance' Expanded For 30th Anniversary

Rhino Records have announced that they will be releasing a special expanded edition of Van Halen's 1995 album "Balance" to celebrate the hit record's 30th anniversary. The label shared these details:

Arriving August 15, "Balance (Expanded Edition)" will be available as a 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe set including the original album, remastered for 2023's "The Collection II", along with a selection of audio and video rarities. The collection also contains several unreleased live recordings from the "Balance" tour, including "The Seventh Seal", which is available today digitally.

Standalone versions of "Balance" will also be available the same day, including a 2CD set with the album and rarities, and a 2LP black vinyl and 2LP orange vinyl pressing that presents the full album on vinyl for the first time in 30 years. Here, the complete album spans three sides, for optimal audio quality, with a "Balance"-era etching on the fourth.

"Balance (Expanded Edition)" pulls together a selection of non-album tracks from the period, including the B-side "Crossing Over", along with "Humans Being" and "Respect The Wind" from the "Twister" soundtrack. Also featured are eight standout performances from the band's 1995 Wembley Stadium appearance, which was broadcast by the BBC. The recordings offer rare live versions of "Balance" tracks like "Feelin'" and "The Seventh Seal".

The Blu-ray features several restored promo videos, including "Can't Stop Lovin' You", "Amsterdam" and "Not Enough". It also includes a previously unreleased live clip of "The Seventh Seal", filmed at the Target Center in Minneapolis in July 1995.

