Wolfgang Van Halen Pulls Out Of Ozzy's Back To The Beginning Concert

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed the bad news in a new interview that he has been forced to pulled out of his planned performance at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert next month.

The Mammoth mastermind, son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, was originally announced to be one of the special guests at the Back To The Beginning Concert, that will include the final performance of the original Black Sabbath, but he had to cancel due to another commitment.

Wolfgang told Detroit radio station WRIF, " "I, unfortunately, had to back out because the Creed tour starts the day after, and I [wouldn't] be able to pull it off unfortunately. I'm very excited to watch it, but I unfortunately had to back out."

