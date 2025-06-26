Metallica Stream Atlanta Performance Of 'King Nothing'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of "King Nothing" from a June 3 show in Atlanta, GA. Metallica is also sharing video of "Cyanide" - a track from 2008's "Death Magnetic" - from the Atlanta event.

The concert at the city's Mercedes-Benz Stadium - where the California band were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies - is part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"King Nothing" originally appeared on Metallica's sixth album, "Load"; the band recently released a remastered edition of the 1996 album.

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing, "Load" is available in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, a Remastered Deluxe Box Set edition dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink"; it includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.

