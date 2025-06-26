Metallica Stream Atlanta Performance Of 'King Nothing'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of "King Nothing" from a June 3 show in Atlanta, GA. Metallica is also sharing video of "Cyanide" - a track from 2008's "Death Magnetic" - from the Atlanta event.
The concert at the city's Mercedes-Benz Stadium - where the California band were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies - is part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
"King Nothing" originally appeared on Metallica's sixth album, "Load"; the band recently released a remastered edition of the 1996 album.
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing, "Load" is available in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, a Remastered Deluxe Box Set edition dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink"; it includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.
Get more details on "Load" and watch both performances from Atlanta here
Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'
Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'
Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly
Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert
Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With 'From The First Sting'- Hollywood Undead Deliver 'SAVIOR' Video- Sublime Announce New Single 'Ensenada' - more
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Duet With Paul McCartney- Wolfgang Van Halen Pulls Out Of Ozzy's Back To The Beginning Concert- Van Halen Expand Balance- more
Lainey Wilson Covers Beatles Classic And More On New Apple Music Sessions EP- Lady A's Charles Kelly Delivers 'Song For A New Moon'- more
Sarah McLachlan Announces First New Album In Over A Decade, 'Better Broken'- Kehlani Shares 'Folded' Video- Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With 'From The First Sting'
Hollywood Undead Deliver 'SAVIOR' Video
We Are Scientists Launching Qualifying Miles Tour
Watch King Falcon's 'Plastic Crown' Video
Justin Hayward Reveals On The Blue Cruise 2025 Final Lineup
Chevy Metal Expand Summer Headline Tour
Demon Hunter and Z2 Unveil The Collected 'Exile' Graphic Novel
Metallica Stream Atlanta Performance Of 'King Nothing'