Singled Out: KRAMON's Morning Vapors

Josh Kramon just launched his new folk-rock project KRAMON and shared the song "Morning Vapors" featuring Meredith Adelaide, and to celebrate we asked Josh to tell us about the track. Prior to KRAMON, Josh is known primarily for his work as the composer behind the iconic scores for Veronica Mars, High Potential, iZombie, Lethal Weapon, and more.) Here is the story:

When I started playing around with the main guitar riff it kinda reminded me of floating away into new beginnings...It just sounded like the morning to me. Most musicians I know are night people. For me it's the very early hours of the morning where the magic happens. Sunrise is a time of joy hope and excitement about new beginnings.

A lot of my songs are about trying to get "home" wherever and whatever the is..At dawn I always feel like I'm home wherever I am.And I Hadn't written a straight Rock song for a while. In that sense, It's a bit of an homage to my Classic Rock heroes growing up...Faces, Stones, Beatles, Humble Pie...Especially the end where the song speeds up.

Morning Vapors was one of the last songs I finished for the record and I had already recorded it with me on vocals. Matt Rice, who's been helping me manage the project, suggested replacing my vocal with Meredith Adelaide who had sung on some of the other songs and co-wrote "Crush with me.

So I re-recorded the vocals with Meredith and it was just perfection. It was like her voice had always meant to be on the track. Kind of like what happened with crush.

Hunter Hawkins did all the background vocals and just destroys. Especially during the end where the tempo speeds up a lot...

I'm hoping when people listen to the song it'll feel like you're along for a journey. From morning or (beginnings if you're not a morning person) to whatever your destination you've been called to reach....

