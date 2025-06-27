Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit

Bad Company are paying tribute to their legendary cofounding member Mick Ralphs, who passed away earlier this week, by sharing his final performance of one of their signature hit songs.

The band wrote, "As we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Mick Ralphs, we're honored to share this powerful moment-his final performance of 'Can't Get Enough.'

"A song that helped define a generation, from the guitarist who wrote it. Listen to the full song on YouTube and raise the volume for Mick. (Guitar and heart emojis)" Stream it below:

Related Stories

Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81

Paul Rodgers Teams Up with Adopt the Arts Honor Choir

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

News > Bad Company