ZZ Top Expand Elevation Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top has expanded its Elevation Tour with a series of new US concert dates. The latest North American leg has added 11 dates to the trek, which is now scheduled to wrap up in Baton Rouge, LA on November 21.

News of the tour extension follows the recent return to the stage by drummer Frank Beard after leaving the series in March to deal with foot and ankle issues.

"This has been a great tour, so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling," says Billy Gibbons. "Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you."

Pre-sales for the new dates are underway, with general public tickets on sale Friday, June 27; get more details and view the new dates here

