.

Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested

06-29-2025
Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has revealed that two men who are accused of shooting him near his Las Vegas home last year have been arrested and will be facing sentencing next month.

Lee shared the news in an update that he posted to social media about his excitement about taking part in Ozzy and Black Sabbath's final concert on July 5th in Birmingham, England.

Jake wrote, "Just confirming I'm playing in Birmingham on the 5th of July. In fact I believe I'll be first at bat, which means Coco has to be up at 7:00am to watch Pops! I'm thrilled to be sharing the stage with top tier musicians, I won't name cause you never know until the curtain rises, but will confirm once we have our rehearsal next week.

"Oh, btw, the two that shot me have been caught and face sentencing next month. The gun was tied to two previous murders so my case is almost an afterthought. They're going bye bye for a long time. On that happy thought, see ya on TV!"

Related Stories
Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested

Jake E. Lee Thrilled To Be Part Of Ozzy's Final Concert

Jake E. Lee Was Shot Multiple Times (2024 In Review)

Jake E. Lee Shares Part 2 Of Recount Of Las Vegas Shooting

Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times

News > Jake E. Lee

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested- Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished-Ozzy And Billy Morrison Collab Getting Special Release- more

Day In Country

Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more

-
Day In Pop

Lorde Releases New Album 'Virgin'- Stream Teddy Swims' 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)'- more

Reviews

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Latest News

Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested

Ozzy And Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Getting Special Release

Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished

Rage Unleash 'Freedom' Video and Announce New Album

ROME And Dirty Heads Go 'Slow & Easy' With New Track

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Stan Lynch on Rock & Roll High School Podcast

Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Keep Myself Clean' Video

Winona Fighter Unplug For New Version Of 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'