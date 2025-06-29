Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has revealed that two men who are accused of shooting him near his Las Vegas home last year have been arrested and will be facing sentencing next month.

Lee shared the news in an update that he posted to social media about his excitement about taking part in Ozzy and Black Sabbath's final concert on July 5th in Birmingham, England.

Jake wrote, "Just confirming I'm playing in Birmingham on the 5th of July. In fact I believe I'll be first at bat, which means Coco has to be up at 7:00am to watch Pops! I'm thrilled to be sharing the stage with top tier musicians, I won't name cause you never know until the curtain rises, but will confirm once we have our rehearsal next week.

"Oh, btw, the two that shot me have been caught and face sentencing next month. The gun was tied to two previous murders so my case is almost an afterthought. They're going bye bye for a long time. On that happy thought, see ya on TV!"

