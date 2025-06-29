Metallica Share 'Blackened' Performance From First Tampa Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1988 classic, "Blackened", from a June 6 show in Tampa, FL. The band delivered the opening track from its fourth album, "...And Justice for All", as part of a 16-song set at the city's Raymond James Stadium - where they were joined by openers Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills.
Metallica is currently in the midst of the third year of its M72 World Tour, which has seen the band play to more than three million fans across the globe; the current North American leg wraps up this weekend with two nights in Denver, CO.
The band will next be seen at the Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert in Birmingham, UK on July 5. Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event will see Osbourne play his own short set before being joined for the first time in 20 years by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward when they take the stage at Villa Park.
With a lineup that reads like a hall of fame roll call, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera and more, "Back To The Beginning" isn't just a concert. It's a global celebration of metal, culminating in a final, thunderous farewell to the genre's godfather.
Stream performances of "Blackened" and "72 Seasons" from the first of two shows in Tampa here
Metallica Stream Atlanta Performance Of 'King Nothing'
Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'
Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'
Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly
Bad Company Share Mick Ralph's Final Performance Of Classic Hit- The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' To 80 Track Box Set For 25th Anniversary- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Tech N9ne Taps Lil Wayne For 'TODA' Video- Nelly Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Country Grammar'- Lizzo Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Motorhead Release Their Lost 1976 Album 'The Manticore Tapes'
John Fogerty Reveals Re-Recorded Version of CCR Classic 'Lodi'
Metallica Share 'Blackened' Performance From First Tampa Show
Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Hey Corporate Vandals
K.K. Downing Revisit's Judas Priest's 'Never Satisfied' For 50th Anniversary
The Lumineers Expand AUTOMATIC For Deluxe Edition Album
Peter Gabriel's Intimate 2003 In The Big Room Performance Now Available
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video