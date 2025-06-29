Metallica Share 'Blackened' Performance From First Tampa Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1988 classic, "Blackened", from a June 6 show in Tampa, FL. The band delivered the opening track from its fourth album, "...And Justice for All", as part of a 16-song set at the city's Raymond James Stadium - where they were joined by openers Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills.

Metallica is currently in the midst of the third year of its M72 World Tour, which has seen the band play to more than three million fans across the globe; the current North American leg wraps up this weekend with two nights in Denver, CO.

The band will next be seen at the Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert in Birmingham, UK on July 5. Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event will see Osbourne play his own short set before being joined for the first time in 20 years by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward when they take the stage at Villa Park.

With a lineup that reads like a hall of fame roll call, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera and more, "Back To The Beginning" isn't just a concert. It's a global celebration of metal, culminating in a final, thunderous farewell to the genre's godfather.

Stream performances of "Blackened" and "72 Seasons" from the first of two shows in Tampa here

