Motorhead Release Their Lost 1976 Album 'The Manticore Tapes'

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming "The Manticore Tapes" in sync with its release on June 27. The project features previously-unheard recordings from Motorhead's classic 'Three Amigos' line-up.
In 1976 the seminal line-up of Motorhead was solidified a year after the band's initial inception. Known as the 'Three Amigos' era of Motorhead, Lemmy (bass/vocals), Fast Eddie Clarke (guitar) and Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor (drums) joined forces and began their extraordinary journey to the top of the hard rock elite.
In August 1976 the band set up at Emerson, Lake & Palmer's legendary Manticore Studio in Fulham to rehearse and showcase the new lineup. While they were there they recorded together for the very first time and now, forty nine years later, this long lost tape has surfaced, been dusted off and restored in all its raw glory, to celebrate the seminal hard rock band's 50th anniversary.
These aging tapes were brought to life with restoration by longtime Motorhead collaborator Cameron Webb at Maple Studios in California and mastered by Andrew Alekel at Bolskine House in Los Angeles.
The result is a truly historical moment in the evolution of hard rock's finest heavy icons, restoring and bringing to the public eye for the first time ever a vital part of Motorhead's evolution and history.
