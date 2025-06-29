Billy Morrison has revealed that his hit collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is set to be released as a special limited edition gold 12 inch vinyl record next week by TLG ZOID.
The new version of the song appeared on Billy's Morrison Project album. He had this to say about the special edition vinyl, "The song was written by myself and Ozzy Osbourne and the lead guitar was played by Steve Stevens and to commemorate the vinyl release, we have produced a very special 'STRIPPED' mix of the song, with just the Orchestra and Ozzy on the flip side of the vinyl. It is an absolutely unique and emotional mix and I can't wait for you all to hear it..
"The cover photo was shot by Jane Stuart and we have a lyric video to accompany the release which highlights Ozzys beautiful lyrics. Details of this release and where to buy the vinyl will be announced early next week.
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Duet With Paul McCartney
Filter's Richard Patrick Guests On New Episode Of 'INFLUENCED with Billy Morrison'
Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More
Watch Billy Morrison's 'We Are The Dead' Lyric Video
Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested- Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished-Ozzy And Billy Morrison Collab Getting Special Release- more
Watch Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin' Video- Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'- Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'- more
Lorde Releases New Album 'Virgin'- Stream Teddy Swims' 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)'- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Jake E. Lee Shooting Suspects Arrested
Ozzy And Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Getting Special Release
Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished
Rage Unleash 'Freedom' Video and Announce New Album
ROME And Dirty Heads Go 'Slow & Easy' With New Track
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Stan Lynch on Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Keep Myself Clean' Video
Winona Fighter Unplug For New Version Of 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'