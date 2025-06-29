Ozzy And Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Getting Special Release

Billy Morrison has revealed that his hit collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is set to be released as a special limited edition gold 12 inch vinyl record next week by TLG ZOID.

The new version of the song appeared on Billy's Morrison Project album. He had this to say about the special edition vinyl, "The song was written by myself and Ozzy Osbourne and the lead guitar was played by Steve Stevens and to commemorate the vinyl release, we have produced a very special 'STRIPPED' mix of the song, with just the Orchestra and Ozzy on the flip side of the vinyl. It is an absolutely unique and emotional mix and I can't wait for you all to hear it..

"The cover photo was shot by Jane Stuart and we have a lyric video to accompany the release which highlights Ozzys beautiful lyrics. Details of this release and where to buy the vinyl will be announced early next week.

