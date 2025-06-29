Rage Unleash 'Freedom' Video and Announce New Album

German rockers Rage have unleashed a music video for their new song "Freedom". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album "A New World Rising" that will arrive on September 26th.

Band founder Peavy Wagner, explaining the basic tenor of A New World Rising: "This applies not only to us, but to everyone: We need to get out of the destructive mindset that is currently omnipresent.

"A lot of people think the world is about to come to an end, everything is interpreted in a negative way, and some of it is even deliberately controlled because it's easier to manipulate people with fear.

"That's why our message is: Think independently! And don't believe everything you're told. The tracks on A New World Rising are direct and catchy, but at the same time, playful and multi-faceted without losing themselves.

"I think you can hear how inspired we were during the songwriting process, how much we feel at home in our typical RAGE cosmos, and how much we have evolved. There may be no numbers with orchestrations this time - we're saving that for the next album -but there's everything that RAGE stands for, plus a lot more."

Related Stories

Eric Hilton Releases 'Midnight Rages'

Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce (2024 In Review)

Neal Morse & The Resonance Announce Album With 'All The Rage' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Unleash 'Rager' Video

News > Rage