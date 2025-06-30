Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming his new collection, "Tracks II: The Lost Albums", in sync with its June 27 release. The set delivers 83 songs over seven previously-unheard Springsteen records - from the lo-fi exploration of "LA Garage Sessions '83" - serving as a crucial link between "Nebraska" and "Born in the U.S.A." - to the drum loop and synthesizer sounds of "Streets of Philadelphia Sessions," "The Lost Albums" offer unprecedented context into 35 prolific years (1983-2018) of Springsteen's songwriting and home recording.
"The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions," explains Springsteen. Throughout the package, that sonic experimentation takes the form of film soundtrack work (for a movie that was never made) on "Faithless," country combos with pedal steel on "Somewhere North of Nashville," richly-woven border tales on "Inyo" and orchestra-driven, mid-century noir on "Twilight Hours."
The 2025 release fills in rich chapters of Springsteen's expansive career timeline - while offering invaluable insight into his life and work as an artist.
"'The Lost Albums' were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," says Springsteen. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."
Get more details and stream "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" here
Bruce Springsteen Reveals 'Tracks III' Is Already Finished
John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums
Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen Top Sellers In MusiCares Relief Auction
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary- Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams- more
Eric Church To Livestream Red Rocks Shows- Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1- Craig Morgan To Perform On Live With Kelly & Mark On July 4th- more
The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium- BTS To Release First-Ever Live Album- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Deep Purple Stream 'Clearly Quite Absurd' Remix
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary
Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
Goose Rock Their Headline Debut At Madison Square Garden
EELS' 'Electro-Shock Blues' Coming To Blue Vinyl
Minus the Bear Launching 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour And Reveal Support Acts
The Blood Brothers Releasing New Album This Fall
Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'