Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'

Bruce Henne | 06-30-2025
(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming his new collection, "Tracks II: The Lost Albums", in sync with its June 27 release. The set delivers 83 songs over seven previously-unheard Springsteen records - from the lo-fi exploration of "LA Garage Sessions '83" - serving as a crucial link between "Nebraska" and "Born in the U.S.A." - to the drum loop and synthesizer sounds of "Streets of Philadelphia Sessions," "The Lost Albums" offer unprecedented context into 35 prolific years (1983-2018) of Springsteen's songwriting and home recording.

"The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions," explains Springsteen. Throughout the package, that sonic experimentation takes the form of film soundtrack work (for a movie that was never made) on "Faithless," country combos with pedal steel on "Somewhere North of Nashville," richly-woven border tales on "Inyo" and orchestra-driven, mid-century noir on "Twilight Hours."

The 2025 release fills in rich chapters of Springsteen's expansive career timeline - while offering invaluable insight into his life and work as an artist.

"'The Lost Albums' were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," says Springsteen. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

Get more details and stream "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" here

