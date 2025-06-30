Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" in sync with its release on June 27. The set captures the Florida rockers in concert at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN in 2022, and delivers the band's final show with last original founding member Gary Rossington before his passing in 2023 at the age of 71.
Rossington was the Florida band's last original founding member of the group, which released their debut album, "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd", in 1973. Featuring guests such as Jelly Roll, Brent Smith (Shinedown), John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Marcus King, Donnie Van Zant (38 Special), and more, the album showcases the band's unparalleled energy, their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger and stands as both a heartfelt tribute to Rossington and a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history.
"50 years for Lynyrd Skynyrd... WOW!" says Johnny Van Zant. "We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses. Last year we lost the great Mr. Gary Rossington. We unknowingly were able to have captured his final performance with us. It's bittersweet but what a special place to have had his final performance, the mother ship of music - The Ryman Auditorium!"
"It was a very special night with incredibly talented guest as we honored the iconic musicality of Skynyrd," he added. "We are so grateful to the Ryman and to all of those have work so hard to make this project become a reality! This will forever be a keepsake in our hearts, and we are so happy to be able to share it with our Skynyrd Nation."
Get more details and stream the new live package here
Lynyrd Skynyrd Stream 'Simple Man' Performance With Shinedown's Brent Smith
Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Sweet Home Alabama From 50th Anniversary Live Package
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary- Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams- more
Eric Church To Livestream Red Rocks Shows- Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1- Craig Morgan To Perform On Live With Kelly & Mark On July 4th- more
The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium- BTS To Release First-Ever Live Album- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Deep Purple Stream 'Clearly Quite Absurd' Remix
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary
Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
Goose Rock Their Headline Debut At Madison Square Garden
EELS' 'Electro-Shock Blues' Coming To Blue Vinyl
Minus the Bear Launching 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour And Reveal Support Acts
The Blood Brothers Releasing New Album This Fall
Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'