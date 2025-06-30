Queen In The Studio For 'The Game' 45th Anniversary

The 45th anniversary of Queen's "The Game" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Funny how "Bohemian Rhapsody" and its accompanying album, A Night at the Opera, stand so firmly in our collective memory, but in fact it was The Game five years later that crowned Queen #1 worldwide. It was precisely because of the balance of hits "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", "Another One Bites the Dust", and "Play the Game" with the blistering album tracks "Dragon Attack", "Rock It", and the sleeper "Sail Away Sweet Sister". Brian May and Roger Taylor are suited up to play The Game here In the Studio, and play it well.

By the Summer 1980 release of The Game, "There was a time there, about three seconds, when we were the biggest band in the world," modestly chuckles Queen guitarist/songwriter Brian May in my classic rock interview about the worldwide #1 album. Yet there he stood, smiling in Memphis radio station ROCK 103, delightfully soft-spoken, gracious, and thoughtful before playing to a sold-out 10,000-seat arena crowd a few hours later. Queen had succeeded as four real "mates" on an international scale, which would continue only to increase for the next decade. With four writers, the band had a surplus of strong songs once again ( "Play the Game", the live-in-the-studio throwdown"Dragon Attack", the Glam rock-reminiscent "Coming Soon","Need Your Loving Tonight", the touching "Sail Away Sweet Sister", the prescient "Save Me", and two #1s,"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Another One Bites the Dust") while Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury possessed such an operatic voice that it's easy to forget that both Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor also sang lead on select songs.

What really impressed me then as now is how appreciative Brian May was, of the fans, the countless deejays, and journalists for supporting Queen's efforts over the years. Brian would later suffer a broken marriage, separation of his kids, and the passing of both parents, but nothing short of the untimely death of Freddie Mercury in 1991 could silence the original band. And now we know even that wasn't permanent.

Stream the episode here

Related Stories

Queens Of The Stone Age Launching The Catacombs Tour

Hailey Whitters Launching Corn Queen Headline Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Alive in the Catacombs Audio Releases Announced

Ashland Craft Delivers 'Dive Bar Beauty Queen' Album

News > Queen