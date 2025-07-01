.

Metallica Rock Master Of Puppets Classic At Second Tampa Show

Bruce Henne | 07-01-2025
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", from the second of two recent shows in Tampa, FL.

The track from the 1986 project was featured during the band's June 8 event at the city's Raymond James Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's third record and major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album; it recently received a new RIAA certification of 8x platinum for US sales of eight million.

Historically, the project is the heaviest rock album ever to be selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," as "Master of Puppets" has long been regarded as a watershed moment in the history of rock music.

Metallica is also sharing "Whiskey in The Jar" from the June 8 event.

Stream both performances from the second of two shows in Tampa here

