Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure

Saxon have announced that frontman Biff Byford needs to undergo an undisclosed emergency producer and that has forced the band to cancel ten summer concerts and festival appearances.
The band shared these details: The recovery period for the operation will sadly mean the immediate cancellation/postponement of 10 shows across a six-week period. As a result, the band will regretfully now not be performing at the below scheduled shows including their much anticipated upcoming performances at Wacken Open Air, Pol'And' Rock, Summer Breeze, Ekenäs , Area 53 and Oland Rock Festivals.
A spokesperson for Saxon's management company said: "Saxon were so looking forward to performing at all the below Summer festivals and events, but the health and wellbeing of the band obviously has to come first. It goes without saying that all in Saxon are gutted that they will be unable to perform but look forward to hopefully being back on stage in time to play both Trutnoff Open Air Festival in Czech Republic on August 23rd and Neuborn Open Air on August 29th. The band are also very much looking forward to their upcoming tours of both Spain, France and the UK later this year too."
Saxon will still be performing as planned at Rockharz Festival in Ballenstedt in Germany this week on July 2nd.
JUL 12 - Area 53 Festival, Leoben (Austria)
JUL 24 - Lokomotivat, Ekilstuna (Sweden)
JUL 25 - Oland Rock Festival, Borgholm (Sweden)
JUL 26 - Garden, Linkoping (Sweden)
JUL 27 - Furuvik, Gävle (Sweden)
JUL 29 - Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen (Germany)
JUL 31 - Pol'And'Rock Festival, Czaplinek (Poland)
AUG 1 - Wacken Open Air, Wacken (Germany)
AUG 9 - E Town Rock, Ekenäs (Finland)
AUG 16 - Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbuhl (Germany)
Saxon are sorry for any inconvenience caused to fans and ask for everyone's patience and understanding at this time. The band are currently working with all the promoters of the above events to see as to whether any of these shows and appearances can be rescheduled.
Area 53 Festival in Leoben (Austria) has already confirmed that the band will now be appearing at their 2026 edition . More details to follow.
The 3 club shows in Sweden on July 24th (Ekilstuna), 26th (Linkoping) and 27th (Gävle) have all sadly been cancelled with immediate effect. Ticket buyers should contact their point of purchase for a full refund.
Details of any other rescheduled shows will be announced on Saxon's website in due course.
