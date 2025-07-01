Singled Out: Sunday Morning's Pulling Thorns

Post hardcore band Sunday Morning just announces their new album "Eternal Grief" (out October 31st) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the lead single "Pulling Thorns". Here is the story:
"Pulling Thorns" was one of the first songs that we wrote for the album. I had the idea of the intro riff, all the harmonics that are going on around it, and a pretty solid skeleton of the remainder of the song very early on in the process. We started demoing it all together one day and it pretty effortlessly came together.
The lyrics of this song represent a period in time where you're dealing with the potential loss of a loved one and all of the anxiety-ridden thoughts that come with that. I think we, as a band, really stepped out of our comfort zone sonically with this song and tried a variety of tones in the studio. The line "it's a lot to me, eternal grief..." was the inspiration and overall theme of the album.
The first time we all sat in the control room at the studio and listened to it together, we knew it was going to be one of the singles.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
