The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal New Music Video

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have released a music video for their brand new single "Slipping Through (No Kings)," which is their second new music release since 2020's "Emergency EP".

SRO sent over these details about the new visual: In the "Slipping Through (No Kings)" video, directed by Steve Tramposch and Jamie Lewis, there is destruction everywhere in a world devoid of color. The main characters-"X boy" and "X girl"-watch as their friends and loved ones are snatched off the streets by masked men in menacing dark cars.

The characters have X's for eyes symbolizing their disillusionment, while others also have X's for mouths, symbolizing that they've been quieted and have lost their voice. "X boy" and "X girl" are left to navigate the rubble and fend for themselves.

An Alliance flag, the symbol of their rebellion (and the band's fan community) is planted in the rubble at the end and the video turns from black and white to full color.

The eyes of "X boy" and "X girl" return to full circles to emphasize their awakening and solidarity. These are the youth of the world planting their flag with open eyes after there's nothing left.

