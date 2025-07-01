Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled

Organizers have announced: The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan has been cancelled for July 1 at Lucky Star Amphitheater in El Reno, Oklahoma, due to unforeseeable circumstances.
"An extreme weather event on the evening of June 29th in Ridgedale, MO at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena produced heavy rains and high winds forcing the crowd to evacuate. Unfortunately, much of the Outlaw Music Festival's equipment and artists' instruments were damaged and waterlogged, making their condition difficult to assess in time to accurately and safely use for tomorrow's show.
The potential damage has halted the festival production as they recover and replace what's necessary for the tour to resume. The tour looks forward to resuming in Austin on July 4.
Blackbird Presents, Lucky Star Amphitheater, and DCF Concerts are disappointed to have to cancel the engagement and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.
Refunds will be issued to the point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your statement."
