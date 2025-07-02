John Fogerty Revisits the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic 'Born On The Bayou'

(hennemusic) John Fogerty is sharing his re-recorded version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Born On The Bayou." The original 1969 recording was the opening track from the California band's second album, "Bayou Country", and served as the b-side of that project's lead single, "Proud Mary"; the updated version is one of a 20-track collection, "Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years", that features newly-recorded versions of Fogerty's most-beloved songs.
Due August 22 via Concord, "Legacy" was produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, who along with son Tyler - perform throughout the album, recorded with Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone.
For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking CCR catalog - a milestone decades in the making. With "Legacy", he offers fresh takes on the music that continues to define American rock, recorded with renewed energy and a deep sense of purpose as he celebrates his 80th birthday.
