Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded For Deluxe Edition

Foreigner have announced that original frontman Lou Gramm will be performing with them on their brand new U.S. headline shows and they will be releasing a deluxe edition of their beloved "4" album. We were sent the following details: As a frontrunner to the 50th anniversary for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foreigner, the band is excited to announce the September 12 release of extensive super deluxe editions of its 1981 smash multi-Platinum album, 4.

Recorded at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside respected music producer Mutt Lange (Def Leppard, AC/DC), Foreigner 4 Deluxe will be available in black vinyl and various other formats on September 12 via Rhino. The release will encompass newly remastered Stereo or ATMOS versions, and a five-disc CD/Blu-ray package that includes a booklet containing over 60 exclusive photos, five previously unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of various songs, 15 instrumentals, and 15 live performances from across the globe, spanning the band's 1981 and 1982 "4" world tour. The digital deluxe release will also contain alternate versions, instrumentals, and live performances from the era.

Originally released July 2, 1981, 4 spent more weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts than any artist in the history of Atlantic Records, including AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, and went on to sell more than ten million albums worldwide. 4 is certified 6x Platinum in the U.S. (RIAA), 4x Platinum in Canada (Music Canada), Platinum in Australia (ARIA) and Germany (BVMI), and Gold in 7 additional countries. It spawned three Billboard Hot 100 singles: "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Urgent", and "Juke Box Hero." "Foreigner 4", as it's often referred to, is the fourth studio album by the legendary British-American rock band released during a time of transition as they famously went from six members to four.

Mick Jones noted: "Recording our fourth album took the better part of two years. It was something that just had to be right and I truly believe that Mutt Lange, Lou, Rick, Dennis, and I accomplished something very special. This package, and particularly the stunning Atmos mixes present a spectacular culmination of one of the most exciting periods of my life."

To coincide with the deluxe package release, FOREIGNER-Luis Maldonado (lead vocals/guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein(keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitars), Chris Frazier (drums) will celebrate half a century of music with a new round of headlining tour dates which will include original lead singer Lou Gramm guesting on some of the songs he helped create almost forty-five years ago. The upcoming Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour signals yet another important transition for the band as these new dates will be the first major US shows featuring FOREIGNER's Luis Maldonado on lead vocals. On the season finale of The Voice, it was announced that this year's Summer tour would be the last for Kelly Hansen.

Check out the FOREIGNER 4 DELUXE show at any of the following tour stops:

December 3 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

December 4 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

December 6 Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

December 7 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Theater

December 9 Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

December 11 Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

December 12 Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

December 13 Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center

FOREIGNER 4 DELUXE TRACKLIST:

1LP STEREO REMIX

Side 1

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Luanne

Side 2

1. Urgent

2. I'm Gonna Win

3. Woman In Black

4. Girl On The Moon

5. Don't Let Go

5 DISC CD/BLU-RAY

DISC 1: "4" STEREO REMIX

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I'm Gonna Win

8. Woman In Black

9. Girl On The Moon

10. Don't Let Go

DISC 2:

UNRELEASED SONGS / ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS

1. Fool If You Love Him

2. Love So Much Better

3. Knockout Power

4. Don't Say No (Don't Let Go early version)

5. Jealous Lover

EARLY VERSIONS & ALTERNATIVE MIXES

1. Night Life

2. Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero early version)

3. Juke Box Hero

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You (vocal & piano)

5. Waiting For A Girl Like You (early version)

6. Luanne (early version)

7. Urgent (vocals on chorus only)

8. I'm Gonna Win

9. I'm Gonna Win (early version)

10. Woman In Black (early version 1)

11. Woman In Black (early version 2)

12. Alone Again (Girl On The Moon early version)

13. Girl On The Moon (early version)

14. Don't Let Go

DISC 3: INSTRUMENTAL ROUGH MIXES

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent (bass version 1)

7. Urgent (bass version 2)

8. I'm Gonna Win (version 1)

9. I'm Gonna Win (version 2)

10. Woman In Black (with intro)

11. Woman In Black (version 2)

12. Girl On The Moon

13. Don't Let Go

14. Fool If You Love Him

15. Love So Much Better

DISC 4: "4" LIVE TOUR 1981-82

1. Long, Long Way From Home (Live in Birmingham 1981)

2. Dirty White Boy (Live in Anaheim 1982)

3. Blue Morning, Blue Day (Live in Anaheim 1982)

4. Luanne (Live in Anaheim 1982)

5. Cold As Ice (Live in Germany 1981)

6. Waiting For A Girl Like You (Live in Germany 1981)

7. Head Games (Live in Germany 1981)

8. Starrider (with Prelude) (Live in Anaheim 1982)

9. Woman In Black (Live in Anaheim 1982)

10. Urgent (Live in Birmingham 1981)

11. Double Vision (Live in Anaheim 1982)

12. Juke Box Hero (Live in Anaheim 1982)

13. Feels Like The First Time (Live in Anaheim 1982)

14. Hot Blooded (Live in Anaheim 1982)

15. Night Life (Live in Anaheim 1982)

DISC 5: BLU-RAY

FOREIGNER "4" ATMOS

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I'm Gonna Win

8. Woman In Black

9. Girl On The Moon

10. Don't Let Go



FOREIGNER "4" STEREO REMIX

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I'm Gonna Win

8. Woman In Black

9. Girl On The Moon

10. Don't Let Go

11. Fool If You Love Him BONUS STEREO TRACK

DIGITAL DELUXE ALBUM

STEREO REMIX

1. Night Life (Stereo Remix)

2. Juke Box Hero (Stereo Remix)

3. Break It Up (Stereo Remix)

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You (Stereo Remix)

5. Luanne (Stereo Remix)

6. Urgent (Stereo Remix)

7. I'm Gonna Win (Stereo Remix)

8. Woman In Black (Stereo Remix)

9. Girl On The Moon (Stereo Remix)

10. Don't Let Go (Stereo Remix)

11. Fool If You Love Him

12. Love So Much Better

13. Knockout Power

14. Don't Say No (Don't Let Go early version)

15. Jealous Lover

16. Night Life

17. Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero early version)

18. Juke Box Hero

19. Waiting For A Girl Like You (vocal & piano)

20. Waiting For A Girl Like You (early version)

21. Luanne (early version)

22. Urgent (vocals on chorus only)

23. I'm Gonna Win

24. I'm Gonna Win (early version)

25. Woman In Black (early version 1)

26. Woman In Black (early version 2)

27. Alone Again (Girl On The Moon early version)

28. Girl On The Moon (early version)

29. Don't Let Go

30. Night Life (Instrumental)

31. Juke Box Hero (Instrumental)

32. Break It Up (Instrumental)

33. Waiting For A Girl Like You (Instrumental)

34. Luanne (Instrumental)

35. Urgent (bass version 1)

36. Urgent (bass version 2)

37. I'm Gonna Win (version 1)

38. I'm Gonna Win (version 2)

39. Woman In Black (with intro)

40. Woman In Black (version 2)

41. Girl On The Moon (Instrumental)

42. Don't Let Go (Instrumental)

43. Fool If You Love Him (Instrumental)

44. Love So Much Better (Instrumental)

45. Long, Long Way From Home (Live in Birmingham 1981)

46. Dirty White Boy (Live in Anaheim 1982)

47. Blue Morning, Blue Day (Live in Anaheim 1982)

48. Luanne (Live in Anaheim 1982)

49. Cold As Ice (Live in Germany 1981)

50. Waiting For A Girl Like You (Live in Germany 1981)

51. Head Games (Live in Germany 1981)

52. Starrider (with Prelude) (Live in Anaheim 1982)

53. Woman In Black (Live in Anaheim 1982)

54. Urgent (Live in Birmingham 1981)

55. Double Vision (Live in Anaheim 1982)

56. Juke Box Hero (Live in Anaheim 1982)

57. Feels Like The First Time (Live in Anaheim 1982)

58. Hot Blooded (Live in Anaheim 1982)

59. Night Life (Live in Anaheim 1982)

ATMOS ALBUM (Digital Only)

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I'm Gonna Win

8. Woman In Black

9. Girl On The Moon

10. Don't Let Go

