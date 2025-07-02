.

Sammy Hagar Reveals 2025 Birthday Bash Details

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has revealed the details for this year's installment of his famed Birthday Bash and launched registration for fans to win the chance to obtain tickets.

Sammy's Facebook page shared the following details, "Four nights in Cabo? You KNOW what that means! It's time to party Redhead style. The Birthday Bash is back in it's classic Cabo format October 7th, 9th, 11th & 13th!

"We've got the usual suspects, some surprise amigos, and enough spirits-fueled rock & roll to keep Cabo shaking all week long. Registration is OPEN NOW! This is your shot to score tickets and join the party.

"Registration is open until Tuesday, July 8th at 9PM PT. Winners will be notified Friday, July 11th. Register & get details: bit.ly/bdaybash-info-2025"

