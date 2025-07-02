Singled Out: Brittany Bexton's I Remember You

Brittany Bexton just released a new video for her single "I Remember You," and to celebrate we revisit her Singled Out for the track that she did with us back in April. Here is the story:

The inspiration for "I Remember You," came, because I had been watching a friend go through a really hard time, and they were struggling. They weren't themselves, and they were isolating themselves a lot from friends and others who cared. I was really concerned about them, and their well being, and I wanted to be able to encourage them, or comfort them, and I really didn't have many options. I was on a drive, and thinking about them and what they were going through, and I had this thought "You might not remember who you are right now, but I remember you, and I'm here to remind you." As soon as I had the thought, I knew "I Remember You" was meant to be a song.

We all struggle and go through things, and we all need those friends and loved ones that will help us remember who we are when we're struggling and help lift us up by reminding us that we are worth it. I held on to the idea for a few weeks, and then I did a co-write with my friend Andrew Shaver. When I presented Andrew with the song idea, he loved it, because he had just come out of a time of a lot of loss, where he had been struggling, so he related to the song on a personal level as well. We ended up writing the whole song and getting a quick guitar vocal demo of it that night in just a couple of hours. We both loved it right away, and I knew it would be on my new album. I hope that this song is an encouragement for everyone who hears it, the same way I wanted to encourage my friend, by reminding them who they are, and that they are worth it.

