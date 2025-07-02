Van Halen Stream 1995 UK Performance Of 'The Seventh Seal'

(hennemusic) Van Halen are streaming audio of a UK performance of "The Seventh Seal", from the forthcoming 30th anniversary edition of "Balance." The recording - captured during a June 24, 1985 show at Wembley Stadium - is featured alongside a handful of songs from the London show as broadcast by the BBC, as well as audio and video rarities as part of the August 15 release of "Balance (Expanded Edition)".

Available as a 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe set including the original album - remastered for 2023's "The Collection II" - the project features several restored promo videos, including "Can't Stop Lovin' You," "Amsterdam," and "Not Enough."

Standalone versions of "Balance" will also be available, including a 2CD set with the album and rarities, and a 2LP black vinyl and 2LP orange vinyl pressing that presents the full album on vinyl for the first time in 30 years. Here, the complete album spans three sides, for optimal audio quality, with a Balance-era etching on the fourth.

Originally released on January 24, 1995, "Balance" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA for US sales of 3 million copies.

Get more details and stream "The Seventh Seal" here

