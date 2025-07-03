Judas Priest Tribute Black Sabbath With 'War Pigs' Cover

(hennemusic) Judas Priest has released video of a new cover of "War Pigs", ahead of the farewell performances by Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham, UK on July 5.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event will see Osbourne play his own short set before being joined by his Sabbath bandmates when they take the stage at the city's Villa Park, where they will be seen alongside a number of guest artists paying tribute to the iconic rockers.

While Judas Priest is unable to be a part of the live event - they are scheduled to open for Scorpions as part of the German group's 60th anniversary show in their own hometown of Hanover, Germany on the same day - the group recorded a tribute to their Sabbath mates.

Judas Priest issued a statement, saying "We are honored to show our love for Ozzy and Black Sabbath with our homage of 'War Pigs' - a song we play at every show around the world that fans sing along to - reinforcing their love as well for the legendary Prince Of Darkness....!!"

Both Sabbath and Priest have a long shared history from their late 1960s start in their Birmingham hometown to being recognized as pioneers of heavy metal, and achieving global success.

