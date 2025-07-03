Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Houston

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from a June 14 show in Houston, TX. The title track to the band's second album was featured during a 16-song set at the city's NRG Stadium - where the California band were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies - as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica is currently in the midst of the third year of the global tour, which has seen the band play to more than three million fans; The band will next be seen at the Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert in Birmingham, UK on July 5.
Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event will see Osbourne play his own short set before being joined for the first time in 20 years by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward when they take the stage at Villa Park.
With a lineup that reads like a hall of fame roll call, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer and more, "Back To The Beginning" isn't just a concert - it's a global celebration of metal, culminating in a final, thunderous farewell to the genre's godfather.
Stream performances of "Ride The Lightning" and "The Memory Remains" from the June 14 event in Houston here
