Scorpions Recording Home Town Show For 60th Anniversary Live Album

The Scorpions have announced that they will be recording their special hometown show at Hanover Stadium Arena this weekend for a live album celebrating their 60th anniversary entitled "Coming Home Live".
The band shared: To mark their 60th anniversary, the band will, for the first time, perform at the stadium in their hometown of Hanover, where it all began. The show is set for July 5, 2025, at the Hanover Stadium Arena/Heinz von Heiden Arena. It's no surprise that the arena sold out 45,000 tickets in mere moments.
"Coming Home" will be the motto of this concert, and Coming Home Live will be the title of the accompanying live album, which will give fans worldwide the opportunity to experience this moment in Hanover.
Universal will release this extraordinary concert, featuring all of the band's biggest hits and many musical surprises, as a live album on vinyl and CD on November 14.
