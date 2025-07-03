Singled Out: Keddies Resort's Fireworks

Portland's punk rock outfit Keddies Resort are celebrating July 4th by releasing their new album "American Spirit", and to celebrate we asked Keddie Smith to tell us about the track "Fireworks". Here is the story:
I wrote the song "Fireworks" late 2023. We had just dropped our first album a few days before and I was already fixated on making the next batch of songs. I sat down opened up my laptop, queued up garage band and recorded a demo version of the song in about half an hour. The instrumental came really easy, I just wanted to make something as simple and catchy as a I could.
I wrote the song/lyrics with the idea of the office I work at running through my head, I envisioned some dude covered head to toe with money just standing in the middle of the office. The idea I had for lyrics was about some narcissistic dude, this idea I had made me go nuts and was the total start of the whole new album "American Spirit". I was able to form a whole concept album just from this new single "Fireworks".
Summer of 2024 fresh off a west coast tour we went in the studio and recorded these songs
