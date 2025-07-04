Sammy Hagar Excited For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar took to social media to share his excitement about the all-star Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham, England on Saturday (July 5th).
Sammy is just one of the iconic musicians that will be taking part in the special show that is bringing together the original lineup of Black Sabbath for one final performance and will also marks Ozzy Osbourne's last live concert.
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pantera, Tool, Anthrax, Slayer, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Rival Sons, Andrew Watt, Megadeth's David Ellefson, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Billy Corgan, David Draiman, KK Downing, Jake E. Lee, Fred Durst, Ghost's Papa V Perpetua, Sleep Token, Rudy Sarzo and more will all be part of the celebration.
Hagar took to Facebook and shared a photo from rehearsal for the epic event that include himself with Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, along with Adam Wakeman, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Living Colour's Vernon Reid, Rudy Sarzo, Tom Morello and Sharon Osbourne.
He captured the picture, "This ain't no ordinary backup band. This is a bunch of musician friends that are about to f*** some sh*t up Saturday night in #Birmingham #England for the Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne final performance #Rehearsal was off the charts can't wait for Saturday live streaming at http://backtothebeginning.com/"
