Pre-Black Sabbath Recordings Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes Coming

(hennemusic) A collection of pre-Black Sabbath recordings when the UK band was named Earth will be released on July 25 via Big Bear Records. "Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes" was recorded during the foursome's early days in 1969 by music promoter Jim Simpson, who went on to become Black Sabbath's first manager.

Simpson, now in his mid-80s and still ubiquitous on the Midlands' music scene, has found the tracks he recorded when the group were in their early days. "Before Black Sabbath, the band were known as Earth - a blues-driven powerhouse already making a name for themselves," says Simpson. "This new release presents rare early recordings from that era, remastered from long-lost tapes. These recordings clearly demonstrate what fine music they produced right from the very beginning. We recorded these tracks at Zella Studio in Birmingham in 1969, but held back from releasing them as their style was evolving so quickly.

"Now, some 57 years later, the recordings assume a greater importance, illustrating how these four young men from Birmingham, barely out of their teens, were excellent musicians and a fine band, fully deserving of all the success that was to come their way."

"Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes" features previously unheard tracks, demos and alternative takes, capturing Earth's evolution as they pushed toward the heavy metal sound that would change rock music forever.

Under Simpson's management, Black Sabbath released their seminal debut eponymous album in February 1970, following it up with "Paranoid" in September 1970; while Simpson lost control of the band when the single was No. 2 and the album was No. 1, he still considers that he managed some of Black Sabbath's finest moments.

Both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne will deliver their farewell performances in Birmingham, UK on July 5.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event will see Osbourne play his own short set before being joined by his Sabbath bandmates when they take the stage at the city's Villa Park, where they will be seen alongside a number of guest artists paying tribute to the iconic rockers.

Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities.

Get more details about "Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes" and stream preview tracks "Wicked World", "Warning" and a flute version of "A Song For Jim" here

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Excited For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert

Gibson To Honor Black Sabbath At Historic 'Back to the Beginning' Reunion Event

Judas Priest Tribute Black Sabbath With 'War Pigs' Cover

Black Sabbath Awarded The Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham

News > Sabbath

Share this article: