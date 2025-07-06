Rare Randy Rhoads Footage Shown At Back To The Beginning Event

Randy Rhoads sister Kathy shared a video message with fans at the Back To The Beginning Event in Birmingham, England on Saturday that features rare footage from her personal archive of the legendary late guitarist.

During the concert, a video message from Kathy was shown to the crowd, where she introduced the rare footage. She told the fans, "I am the sister of the late, great, legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads. Randy was instrumental in the very beginning of Ozzy's solo career. Randy's infamous guitar solos and his pure genius live on.

"We are going to share some incredible footage that I have saved personally for years, and I think this is the time to finally share with the world some of Randy's incredible genius. So, I just want to say, no doubt Randy's spirit is here today with us all. And on behalf of my brother Randy and my entire family, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. His spirit lives on and shines bright. God bless you all and never forget my brother, Randy. Thank you." Watch the footage with intro captured by a fan at the concert here.

The late guitarist was an instrumental partner to Ozzy in his first post Black Sabbath solo band Blizzard of Ozz, and recorded two albums with the iconic frontman before his tragic death while on tour supporting the second album, "Diary Of A Madman".

The special concert event featured Ozzy Osbourne's final live performance where he performed a five song set from his solo career, four of which came from his legendary debut solo album "Blizzard Of Ozz"; "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution", and "Crazy Train".

Ozzy then performed a four song set with his original Black Sabbath bandmates. The special event featured a who's who of hard rock music celebrating Ozzy's career including sets from Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Pantera, Alice In Chains and many more.

