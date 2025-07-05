Singled Out: OF LIMBO's Something Real

OF LIMBO just shared a video for their new single "Something Real" from their forthcoming unplugged album, and to celebrate Jake Davies tells us about the song and visual. Here is the story:

It's becoming increasingly rare to just live in the moment these days; people are more fixated on documenting the experience for social media, unable to just enjoy what and who they have.

Technology has divided us. We'd rather rapidly scroll through the plastic portrayal of other people's lives over existing in our own. This song is a reminder of the importance of feeling "something real".

We wanted the video to reflect where this song came from. Two dudes playing guitars together. Nothing fancy, No AI. Just putting down the phones and taking a moment to feel "Something Real" again.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO

Singled Out: OF LIMBO's Joke's On You

Singled Out: Of Limbo's California Demon

Singled Out: Of Limbo's Let's Go

News > Of Limbo