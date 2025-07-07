Doctors Order Oz Fox To Sit Out Stryper Tour

Stryper took to social media to share the sad news that Oz Fox will not be able to hit the road with their for their summer Latin American tour under the advice of his doctors.

The band shared, "Following recent medical advice, Oz Fox has been advised to avoid extended or intense touring. "With his full support, Stryper will tour Latin America this summer with guitarist Howie Simon, who has filled in previously.

"Oz may still be able to join us for occasional one-off or weekend shows, but longer trips are not recommended. We appreciate your prayers for Oz and his medical team, and we look forward to seeing you in July."

Related Stories

Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video

Stryper Share 'Betrayed By Love' Video

Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video

Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video

News > Stryper