Stryper took to social media to share the sad news that Oz Fox will not be able to hit the road with their for their summer Latin American tour under the advice of his doctors.
The band shared, "Following recent medical advice, Oz Fox has been advised to avoid extended or intense touring. "With his full support, Stryper will tour Latin America this summer with guitarist Howie Simon, who has filled in previously.
"Oz may still be able to join us for occasional one-off or weekend shows, but longer trips are not recommended. We appreciate your prayers for Oz and his medical team, and we look forward to seeing you in July."
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video
Stryper Share 'Betrayed By Love' Video
Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video
Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- Ill Nino Reveal New Singer- more
Rare Randy Rhoads Footage Shown At Back To The Beginning Event- Lamb Of God Share Surprise Black Sabbath Cover- Oasis Make Triumphant Return- more
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Releasing New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Hear Russell Dickerson 'Sippin' On Top Of The World'- more
Lorde Almost Tops Billboard 200 With 'Virgin'- KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Enjoys Big Second Week- more
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
Doctors Order Oz Fox To Sit Out Stryper Tour
Rick Wakeman Forced To Postpone U.S. Tour To Undergo Surgery
Sonata Arctica Announce North American Headline Dates
Idlewild Announce First Album In Six Years
Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills Launches Slipstream
Parcels Share 'Yougotmefeeling' Lyric Video
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Releasee 'Strangers In Paradise' Video