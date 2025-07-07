Fleetwood Mac In The Studio For Blockbuster 1975 Album's 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac self-titled 1975 album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: After Bob Welch left Fleetwood Mac, his first solo album in the Fall 1975 came and went in about 15 minutes, not unlike the 1973 Buckingham Nicks album, which was the sole recorded output of Welch's replacements, singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and singer/songwriter Stephanie "Stevie" Nicks. So on balance I didn't see how this major change could do anything except diminish Fleetwood Mac.

Boy, was I wrong! That 1975 Fleetwood Mac album sold over twenty times as many copies as any previous Fleetwood Mac album. But the unsung hero is actually producer/recording engineer Keith Olsen, who had produced and recorded the Buckingham Nicks album, imparting a fat, warm, upfront sound to their music. It was in that context that bandleader Mick Fleetwood first noticed Lindsey Buckingham's guitar playing and singing abilities, but at the time it was Keith Olsen's studio and recording techniques that Mick was auditioning, not the musicians. When Fleetwood fell in love with the sound that he heard, he wisely decided to embrace all of it - the musicians Buckingham and Nicks, the producer Keith Olsen, the Sound City studio - and incorporate it all into the next Fleetwood Mac album, which featured "Monday Morning","Over My Head","Say You Love Me","Rhiannon","Crystal", and "Landslide".

Not only did that decision change the fortunes of all involved, it would also change the sound of contemporary music for years to follow. Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and former member Lindsey Buckingham all share their recollections with me in great detail in this classic rock interview In the Studio on the golden anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's "White Album".

Stream the episode here

