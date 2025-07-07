.

Ill Nino Reveal New Singer

Ill Nino revealed that Jynx star Tommy Roulette is their brand new frontman, replacing Tommy Vext, who took over for Marcos Leal. Roulette made his live debut with the band last Thursday in Lakewood, OH.

The band has been sharing teaser videos of Tommy performing some of their classic songs and will soon release a brand new single entitled "Born To Suffer", with Roulette on lead vocals.

They have a busy summer of live dates lined up with their next appearance tomorrow night (July 8th) in Hartford, CT at The Webster. See the upcoming dates below:

07/08 Hartford, CT - The Webster
07/09 Liverpool, NY - Sharkeys Event Center
07/10 Portland, ME - Aura
07/11 Foxborough, MA - Six String Grill
07/12 Marion Center, PA - Rayne Drop Inn (Outdoors)
07/13 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
07/16 Mt. Dora, FL - Mt. Dora Music Hall
07/18 Dallas, TX - Trees
07/19 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
07/20 Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete St. Amp
07/23 Flint, MI - Machine Shop
07/24 Ft. Wayne, IN - Pieres
07/25 Joliet, IL - The Forge
07/27 Cedar Rapids, IA - The Double Z Outdoors
07/29 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
07/31 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
08/01 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
08/02 Brentwood, CA - Brentwood Emporium

