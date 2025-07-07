Ill Nino Reveal New Singer

Ill Nino revealed that Jynx star Tommy Roulette is their brand new frontman, replacing Tommy Vext, who took over for Marcos Leal. Roulette made his live debut with the band last Thursday in Lakewood, OH.

The band has been sharing teaser videos of Tommy performing some of their classic songs and will soon release a brand new single entitled "Born To Suffer", with Roulette on lead vocals.

They have a busy summer of live dates lined up with their next appearance tomorrow night (July 8th) in Hartford, CT at The Webster. See the upcoming dates below:

07/08 Hartford, CT - The Webster

07/09 Liverpool, NY - Sharkeys Event Center

07/10 Portland, ME - Aura

07/11 Foxborough, MA - Six String Grill

07/12 Marion Center, PA - Rayne Drop Inn (Outdoors)

07/13 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

07/16 Mt. Dora, FL - Mt. Dora Music Hall

07/18 Dallas, TX - Trees

07/19 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

07/20 Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete St. Amp

07/23 Flint, MI - Machine Shop

07/24 Ft. Wayne, IN - Pieres

07/25 Joliet, IL - The Forge

07/27 Cedar Rapids, IA - The Double Z Outdoors

07/29 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

07/31 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

08/01 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

08/02 Brentwood, CA - Brentwood Emporium

