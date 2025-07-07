Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years

Longtime Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron announced that he is leaving the group after 27 years. He did not reveal the reason why he is parting ways with the band, but statements from both Matt and Pearl Jam make it appear that is was amicable.

Matt wrote, "After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down 'the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and Love, Matt Cameron".

The band shared in a separate statement, "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

