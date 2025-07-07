.

Rick Wakeman Forced To Postpone U.S. Tour To Undergo Surgery

07-07-2025
Rick Wakeman Forced To Postpone U.S. Tour To Undergo Surgery

Rock legend Rick Wakeman has shared the bad news that he will be undergoing surgery to "correct an ongoing health issue", and that has forced him to postpone his Strictly Wakeman Tour of the U.S.

His camp shared the following, "It is with great regret that Rick Wakeman has to postpone his 'Strictly Wakeman' tour of the U.S. with Hayley Sanderson in July, as his doctors have recommended that he undergo surgery this month to correct an ongoing health issue.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for any rescheduled dates. When further information about the shows is available, ticket holders will be informed. Rick's U.K. tour with the English Rock Ensemble in October and other ongoing commitments are not affected."

