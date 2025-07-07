Singled Out: Adam Tilzer's I'm Gonna Start a Cult

Experimental indie rock/punk artist and producer, Adam Tilzer, recently released his debut album, "Cult Leader", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us aobut the track "I'm Gonna Start a Cult." Here is the story:

I'm Gonna Start a Cult kickstarted the process of what became my debut solo album, Cult Leader. The crew of musicians, artists, and friends I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by over many years has been affectionately nicknamed "the cult", with me as its leader. It is a community of people who uplift each other, inspire each other, and help each other create art.

As we all know, and I trust we all agree, the world is a terrible, awful, f***ed place. The song became the perfect opportunity to air my grievances while boasting about my cult. I definitely think in extremes, which are clearly depicted in I'm Gonna Start a Cult. These sentiments may be shocking to some, but hopefully they're inspiring to most. I hope the things I say are things most people wish they could say, but are afraid to say them.

Being the leader of this incredible cult, I took full advantage of all the talented people around me and included them in the recording process. I asked dozens of friends, musicians, and artists to jump on these songs from the writing process all the way up to the artwork. I feel that as angry as the song appears, the feelings of community and fun come through as clearly as the rage.

I encourage you all, at the top of your lungs, to scream "damn the f***ing man"!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and check out the full album here

