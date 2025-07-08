Alice In Chains Rock 'Fairies Wear Boots' At Black Sabbath Farewell Event

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains delivered a cover of the Black Sabbath classic, "Fairies Wear Boots", at the legendary UK band's farewell event this past weekend. The track followed the Seattle outfit's own "Man in the Box" and "Would?" as the third and final song in its set, which followed a pre-taped performance of a cover of the Ozzy Osbourne track "Mr. Crowley."
"Fairies Wear Boots" was the b-side to the single, "After Forever", from Sabbath's second album, 1970's "Paranoid." Recorded in London and produced by Rodger Bain, the project delivered Sabbath its first No. 1 on the UK album charts.
Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw the farewell performances by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath at the city's Villa Park, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential heavy metal band.
Stream video of the Alice In Chains performance here
Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency
Jerry Cantrell Launches I Want Blood North American Tour
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more
Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more
NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced
Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1
Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates
Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album
Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows
Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour
Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour
The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years