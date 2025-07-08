Alice In Chains Rock 'Fairies Wear Boots' At Black Sabbath Farewell Event

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains delivered a cover of the Black Sabbath classic, "Fairies Wear Boots", at the legendary UK band's farewell event this past weekend. The track followed the Seattle outfit's own "Man in the Box" and "Would?" as the third and final song in its set, which followed a pre-taped performance of a cover of the Ozzy Osbourne track "Mr. Crowley."

"Fairies Wear Boots" was the b-side to the single, "After Forever", from Sabbath's second album, 1970's "Paranoid." Recorded in London and produced by Rodger Bain, the project delivered Sabbath its first No. 1 on the UK album charts.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw the farewell performances by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath at the city's Villa Park, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential heavy metal band.

Stream video of the Alice In Chains performance here

